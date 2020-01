Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock/Composite: LGBTQ Nation

Groups tied to Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are spending big bucks on advertising attacking Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/dark-money-groups-tied-sanders-launch-attack-ads-buttigieg/