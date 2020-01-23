Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says Church of England

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 12:58 Hits: 1

Pastoral guidance also calls for Christians in gay or straight civil unions to be abstinent

The Church of England has stated that sex belongs only within heterosexual marriage, and that sex in gay or straight civil partnerships “falls short of God’s purpose for human beings”.

Bishops have issued pastoral guidance in response to the recent introduction to mixed-sex civil partnerships, which says: “For Christians, marriage – that is, the lifelong union between a man and a woman, contracted with the making of vows – remains the proper context for sexual activity.”

Related: The rebel priest: ‘Gay people in the church are not going to go away’

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/23/sex-married-heterosexual-couples-church-of-england-christians