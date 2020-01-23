White House Streamed Bishop’s Speech In Which He Claimed Gays Are Possessed By Demons

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Even though Mike Pence’s history with LGBTQ+ issues has been known for a long time, and it’s well-documented, it seems like he doesn’t make any effort to correct his course.

Pence visited the Holy City Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee recently, and while he was there, the pastor gave a truly incredible gay-hating speech, saying that members of the LGBTQ+ community were possessed by demons.

The speech was streamed on the official website of the White House and their official YouTube account, and it featured Bishop Jerry Wayne Taylor describing Mike Pence as “one of the most persecuted Christians in America”.

This is the YouTube video of the stream. The uploader has since disabled the comments on the video, which has received more than 2.8k dislikes and only 1.2k likes.

The Bishop said in his speech that they have to encourage young men and women to get married, and that “it’s a demonic spirit that causes a woman to want to lie with another woman and a man to be attracted to another man”.

He added that if a man gets attracted to him, he’s gonna be in trouble, because God didn’t make us for that.

The Bishop even made a joke in which he said that God made a man be a man, and if you want to know what God made you, you should go to the bathroom and “check your plumbing”, to which he received loud cheers.

To add to that, the bishop falsely said that homosexuality is caused by the devil because animals don’t exhibit homosexual behavior, which is not true, because many animals do.

Vice President Mike Pence promised to “stand strong for the values that you hold dear” during the speech.

