Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 13:37 Hits: 1

Conservative state to bar discredited practice following Mormon church’s support of new legislation

Utah has voted to ban LGBTQ+ conversion therapy for children, becoming the 19th US state to outlaw the discredited practice.

Related: Sanders on Clinton's 'nobody likes him' claim: 'On a good day, my wife likes me'

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jan/22/utah-ban-lgbtq-conversion-therapy-children