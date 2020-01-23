The Chase's Paul Sinha: 'I’m going for laughs in bleak places'

Articles

The gameshow star and former GP on how he wrote his ‘career best’ standup material after getting married – and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s

‘You don’t expect the most eventful year of your life to be in your late 40s,” says Paul Sinha. “No one expects that.” He thought the extraordinary parts of his story – quitting medicine to become a standup (comedy’s only gay Asian former GP, as he was once known), an Edinburgh Comedy award nomination, and fame on an ITV quiz show, The Chase – were behind him. But that was to reckon without what 2019 had in store.

His diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease was front-page news in June, which was almost as shocking to the 49-year-old as the diagnosis. “At no stage until then did I have an idea of who I was in terms of celebrity,” says Sinha. Suddenly, his face was emblazoned across the tabloids, while he tried to process the life-changing news about his health. Seven months on, he has turned the experience – and others in a 12-month period in which Sinha was married, humiliated on Dave TV’s Taskmaster, crowned UK quiz champion for the first time, and treated to “the most extraordinary month of my comedy career” at the New Zealand comedy festival – into a new touring show. “I have,” he says over hot chocolate on the eve of his tour, “a lot of material.”

Paul Sinha is at the Engine Shed, Lincoln, on 26 January, then touring.

