Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 00:08 Hits: 0

This whole scented candle thing is getting nuts. Days after Gwyneth Paltrow’s online store Goop sold out of a genitalia-themed candle, “This Smells Like My Vagina,” a penis-scented version has sprung up online. Canadian ad agency Taxi unveiled the “This Smells Like My Penis” candle on its website Tuesday, but it’s not to make the...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/01/22/why-this-penis-scented-candle-costs-more-than-goops-vagina-candle/