Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 13:30 Hits: 2

A South American football fan got caught kissing with his mistress on the big screen of a football match, and he grabbed the attention of the whole world, quite literally.

The hilarious moment featuring the man kissing his mistress in the crowd was shared by CBS reporter Roger Gonzales.

After the guy realized that he was on the big screen, which was going live on TV as well, he quickly withdrew his arm from the woman and had a haunted face expression. The damage was already done, though, and Gonzales’ tweet has since been liked over 338k times.

When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you’re on camera pic.twitter.com/JaETF4sYhD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 19, 2020

The whole world was laughing at the hilarious situation and the cheating husband, including the rock band Nickleback, who wrote on Twitter: “Kinda feels like this caption nailed it #oops #ouch,”

Metro UK even did some research, and they discovered that the man in the video is Deyvi Andrade, from Ecuador, who watched the game between Barcelona SC and Delfin. Andrade has since taken it to social media to tell his side of the story, but without much of an apology. He said that he was “a victim that was lured by women”, and wrote:

“If it was a woman was in my place, what would you do? Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven’t been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position.”

To add to that, he accused Metro UK of “destroying his relationship”, and blamed them of “only hurting a son of God”.

The post Man Gets Caught Kissing His Mistress On Football Match Kiss Cam appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/man-gets-caught-kissing-his-mistress-on-football-match-kiss-cam/