The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Village Manchester FC decries rise in 'toxic' homophobic chanting

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Calls for harder punishments after latest alleged incident in Millwall-Reading match

A Manchester football club that has faced “appalling” alleged homophobic abuse has urged the FA to radically overhaul its disciplinary processes after further reports of discriminatory chanting.

Village Manchester FC, a team mainly comprised of gay players, formally complained to the FA after alleging players were subjected to “toxic” homophobic abuse by opponents at a match on 11 January.

Related: Everton investigating reports of homophobic chants at Chelsea fans

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jan/20/village-manchester-fc-decries-rise-in-toxic-homophobic-chanting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version