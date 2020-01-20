Articles



Calls for harder punishments after latest alleged incident in Millwall-Reading match

A Manchester football club that has faced “appalling” alleged homophobic abuse has urged the FA to radically overhaul its disciplinary processes after further reports of discriminatory chanting.

Village Manchester FC, a team mainly comprised of gay players, formally complained to the FA after alleging players were subjected to “toxic” homophobic abuse by opponents at a match on 11 January.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jan/20/village-manchester-fc-decries-rise-in-toxic-homophobic-chanting