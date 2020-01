Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

Screenshot/YouTube

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka killed a bill that would have outlawed the dangerous practice of trying to turn kids straight.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/republican-leader-sent-child-conversion-therapy-says-child-abuse-makes-people-gay/