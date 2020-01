Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

San Francisco's Pride members want to ban Alphabet Inc. - including Google and YouTube - due to its complicity in platforming homophobic apps and videos. The Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office may be barred, too.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/pride-organizers-send-google-youtube-curb-homophobia-bias/