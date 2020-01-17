Sheffield Arena urged to cancel event by 'homophobic' Trump ally

Category: Sex Hits: 1
LGBTQ+ campaigners say Franklin Graham’s statements amount to hate speech
LGBTQ+ leaders in Sheffield have called for the cancellation of an upcoming UK tour by Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical ally, claiming he promotes homophobic views.
Franklin Graham, the influential son of the late American preacher Billy Graham, has previously said he believes gay marriage is a sin.Continue reading...
