The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sheffield Arena urged to cancel event by 'homophobic' Trump ally

Category: Sex Hits: 1

LGBTQ+ campaigners say Franklin Graham’s statements amount to hate speech

LGBTQ+ leaders in Sheffield have called for the cancellation of an upcoming UK tour by Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical ally, claiming he promotes homophobic views.

Franklin Graham, the influential son of the late American preacher Billy Graham, has previously said he believes gay marriage is a sin.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jan/17/sheffield-arena-urged-cancel-homophobic-trump-ally-franklin-graham-event

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version