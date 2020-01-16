Family of Young Liberal Wilson Gavin pays tribute to their son and brother

Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Student’s family writes of his ‘desire to make the world better’ and acknowledges he occasionally got his approach ‘wrong’

The family of a 21-year-old Brisbane student who took his own life after a video of him protesting a drag queen storytime event went viral has paid tribute to their son and brother, describing him as a compassionate young man with an unwavering sense of his convictions.

On Sunday a video of UQ Liberal National club president Wilson Gavin and several other protesters shouting “drag queens are not for kids” at a Brisbane library event put on by Rainbow Families Queensland went viral. The incident was covered by media outlets and the protesters were widely criticised on Twitter and Facebook.

