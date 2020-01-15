Interracial Couple Torn Apart By Racist Laws Finally Reunited 50 Years Later

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 14:28 Hits: 4

Advertisement

Howard Andrew Foster and Myra Clark started dating in high school, and they were madly in love with each other. However, they got in a relationship at a time when interracial mixing was not very well received by society.

You see, Howard is of African descent, and Myra is a caucasian, so their relationship wasn’t very well received. Now, though, nearly 5 decades later, they finally reunited, and Howard is certain that he would never let anyone separate them again.

The couple was broken down because of racism, and the two of them finally reunited almost 50 years later at Sharon Woods Metro Park in 2013. They talked with so much joy and laughter that it was like they’d never been apart.

Advertisement

Interracial marriage was made legal in 1967, in the Supreme Court case Loving vs. Virginia, after an interracial couple sued Virginia for its laws that prohibit marriages like theirs.

Marriages between people of different races have reached a record high of 8.4 percent in 2010.

Advertisement

However, Foster was completely aware of the consequences of their relationship in each other’s lives while in college, as he was the only black person at the time who studied at Columbus Technical Institute. He recalled experiencing numerous incidents of racism even from his professors. However, his love for Myra was all he could think and dream about at the time, but her concern for her life was greater, so they decided to end their relationship.

The couple had to constantly deal with stares and comments from others during their entire time together, and that was one of the reasons they broke off their relationship. Now, however, things have changed, and Foster couldn’t be happier.

Even though they separated shortly after graduation, they never forgot each other, and even though they both got married to different people and started separate families, but their respective spouses left this world due to old age and sickness, so Howard and Myra were finally reunited.

Advertisement

The two finally met again in 2013, and it was just like college all over again – love at first sight!

They got engaged soon after, and they got married in August 2015, almost 50 years after their first date. Their story is truly a heartwarming tale of two people who were meant to be together, and even though they were judged by society, they finally found a way to make it happen.

Advertisement

The post Interracial Couple Torn Apart By Racist Laws Finally Reunited 50 Years Later appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/interracial-couple-torn-apart-by-racist-laws-finally-reunited-50-years-later/