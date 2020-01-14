Big Brother Contestant In Spain Forced To Watch Her Own Rape

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 13:46 Hits: 3

Advertisement

News emerged that a contestant on the Spanish version of the TV reality show Big Brother had been shown footage of her own alleged rape.

Carlota Prado was a contestant that was sent to the diary room to watch a video of how a fellow contestant apparently had sex with her when she was unconscious after drinking.

Tearful Ms. Prado asked them to stop, but the video continued to play, and the Voice said: “We think you need to see this, Carlota”. Even though this scene was never broadcast, it was leaked to the Spanish press this week.

Ms. Prado had no idea of what had happened the previous night in her bed after she was helped to lie down by a fellow contestant with whom she had started a relationship within the Big Brother house.

Advertisement

According to the footage, she told Mr. José María López that she can’t do that, but then he got into bed with her and allegedly had sex with her for several minutes before the show’s production team spoke over the bedroom speaker to interrupt him.

The digital newspaper El Confidencial revealed the diary room treatment of Ms. Prado, and a series of advertisers have since pulled their support of the reality show. Many large companies, including Ferrero Rocher and Telefonica, joined a list of more than 40 brands that announced they will cut their connection with the reality show.

Advertisement

The company that owns the rights to the Big Brother format, Endemol Shine Group, said in a statement that the decision to inform Ms. Prado of the alleged assault without the presence of a psychologist or any other person was a mistake.

Ms. Prado spent a few days in a hotel before she returned to the show. Mr. Lopez has been reported to the police by representatives of Zeppelin, the Spanish production company that makes the show, and Ms. Prado added her own complaint later.

Advertisement

The post Big Brother Contestant In Spain Forced To Watch Her Own Rape appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/big-brother-contestant-in-spain-forced-to-watch-her-own-rape/