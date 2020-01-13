The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Grief over death of Young Liberal Wilson Gavin after drag queen protest

President of University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club, who was a staunch conservative and gay, died a day after disrupting a library storytime event

Friends and opponents alike have expressed their grief after the death of Wilson Gavin, the leader of a rightwing student club at the University of Queensland, who died one day after leading a protest at a drag queen storytime event in a Brisbane library.

Gavin, the president of the university’s Liberal National Club, is believed to have taken his own life in the early hours of Monday morning after videos of the protest went viral online at the weekend.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jan/14/grief-over-death-of-young-liberal-wilson-gavin-after-drag-queen-protest

