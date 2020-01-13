Articles

Friends and opponents alike have expressed their grief after the death of Wilson Gavin, the leader of a rightwing student club at the University of Queensland, who died one day after leading a protest at a drag queen storytime event in a Brisbane library.

Gavin, the president of the university’s Liberal National Club, is believed to have taken his own life in the early hours of Monday morning after videos of the protest went viral online at the weekend.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jan/14/grief-over-death-of-young-liberal-wilson-gavin-after-drag-queen-protest