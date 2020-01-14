Josh Thomas on diversity, autism and pitching to America: 'You have to be very vocal'

Articles

The creator of Please Like Me says his new TV show Everything’s Going to be Okay may be the first sitcom to star an actor with autism



Josh Thomas wrote much of his Emmy award-winning comedy-drama Please Like Me while sitting on a sofa with fellow writers Thomas Ward (also his childhood friend and co-star) and Liz Doran. Creating his new show, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, couldn’t have been more different.

Moving to Los Angeles – as an “alien of extraordinary ability”, according to his visa – he found that a typical “notes” session for the show might involve a conference call with 16 other people. For someone with a solidly self-deprecating sense of humour and a background in the solitary world of standup, that approach had to have been uncomfortable.

I went in thinking [casting diversely] was more ethical, and I came out thinking, 'This is just better'

