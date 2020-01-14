More than 300 human rights activists were killed in 2019, report reveals

Articles

Colombia was the bloodiest nation with 103 murders and the Philippines was second, followed by Brazil, Honduras and Mexico

More than 300 human rights defenders working to protect the environment, free speech, LGBTQ rights and indigenous lands in 31 countries were killed in 2019, a new report reveals.

Two thirds of the total killings took place in Latin America where impunity from prosecution is the norm.

85% of those killed last year had previously been threatened either individually or as part of the community or group in which they worked

13% of those reported killed were women

40% of those killed worked on land, indigenous’ peoples and environmental issues

