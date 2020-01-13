The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 Candle That “Smells Like Her Vulva” Sold Out In Hours

Gwyneth Paltrow’s website Goop features an interesting range of candles you can buy, and some of the smells you can purchase are sun-warmed apricot, a “cool air” scent, and a smell named “smells like my vagi**”.
Yup, you read that right: you can buy a candle with the smell of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vulva- or someone else’s.

Apparently, it all started off as a joke between the 47-year-old actress and perfumer Douglas Little.
According to the website, the actress blurted out and said “Uhh, this smells like a vulva”, so that’s how the name was born. Eventually, it evolved into a “funny, se*y, and beautifully unexpected scent”.

According to Paltrow, vagina smells like a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes, mixed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.

According to Goop, the candle sold out within hours of its initial release, even though it costs $75.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been open when it comes to intimate topics, and she once released an intimate guide on “the backdoor s**”.

The post Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 Candle That “Smells Like Her Vulva” Sold Out In Hours appeared first on Femalista.

