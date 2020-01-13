Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 12:10 Hits: 1

‘Funding life-saving specialist domestic abuse support, for every survivor who needs it, will cost £393 million per year. This investment would be a fraction of the estimated £66 billion annual cost to society.’ This is from a November 2019 report from Women’s Aid on funding specialist support services. The report looks at the cost of …

Continue reading "Women’s Aid report: Funding specialist support for domestic abuse survivors"

The post Women’s Aid report: Funding specialist support for domestic abuse survivors appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-aid-report-funding-specialist-support-for-domestic-abuse-survivors/