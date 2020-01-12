Drag queen storytime at Brisbane library disrupted by rightwing student group

Articles

Protesters from University of Queensland Liberal National Cub – disendorsed by the LNP – yell at performers, leaving children in tears

A rightwing University of Queensland student group has been caught on film attacking a drag queen storytelling event at a Brisbane library.

In videos posted online on Sunday, the small group of students can be heard yelling “Drag queens are not for kids” at the event at the Brisbane Square library on Sunday morning. The event was organised with Rainbow Families Queensland and was hosted by two drag performers, Queeny and Diamond.

