The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Drag queen storytime at Brisbane library disrupted by rightwing student group

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Protesters from University of Queensland Liberal National Cub – disendorsed by the LNP – yell at performers, leaving children in tears

A rightwing University of Queensland student group has been caught on film attacking a drag queen storytelling event at a Brisbane library.

In videos posted online on Sunday, the small group of students can be heard yelling “Drag queens are not for kids” at the event at the Brisbane Square library on Sunday morning. The event was organised with Rainbow Families Queensland and was hosted by two drag performers, Queeny and Diamond.

Related: ABS said census questions on gender and sexual orientation risked public backlash

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/13/drag-queen-storytime-at-brisbane-library-disrupted-by-rightwing-student-group

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version