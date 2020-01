Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 16:01 Hits: 3

via Shutterstock.com

CBS published (then deleted) an article that made it seem that HIV could be spread through saliva. Even worse - the police officers that supplied the info are still promoting that as fact.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/cbs-reporter-fired-publishing-mans-name-hiv-status-misleading-report/