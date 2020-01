Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

Hate doesn't confine itself to a single issue. Anti-abortion extremists traffic in anti-LGBTQ bias too, just like white supremacists.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/attack-planned-parenthood-clinic-assault-lgbtq-rights/