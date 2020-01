Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

It was a prison rights case, but the judge who authored the decision clearly was aware that it had major implications for employment law.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/20-years-ago-legal-case-set-stage-supreme-courts-upcoming-ruling-trans-rights/