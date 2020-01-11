No More Advice for Abused Women!

Articles

Author: Alkioni Christodoulaki

Alkioni is a Journalist from Greece, a feminist fighting for women’s rights and a fan of Women’s Rights News who decided to share her article with us.

You should speak up, denounce, shout out, point out, walk away or even punish! No more advice, encouragement and once again… advice! An abused woman knows very well that she has to speak up and ask for help. However, in most cases she DOES NOT. Obviously, this is a different issue that you’d most probably discuss it at a later stage, whenever it is convenient for you.

Women are often blamed for the abuse they are subjected to, they are held exclusively responsible for what is happening to them and it is a shame that you put them in this position.

They feel embarrassed. They are scared. They truly believe that it is their own fault. Women are scared to death of being murdered by a scumbag who might abuse them repeatedly or even throw them off a cliff.

Should they report their abuse to the police? Research results speak for themselves: Police officers in local police stations were not fully aware of how to deal with domestic violence incidences. What should women say, when police officers send them away, encouraging them to go back to their perpetrator? What should they do, when after filling a lawsuit, women have nowhere to go and within the next hours they are admitted to the emergency department with broken ribs and bones? What are women supposed to do, while they are wasting 2 years of their life, waiting for their rapist’s trial, who remains on the loose?

You desperately insist on your opinion that women should speak, instead of demanding men not to kill, not to rape, not to physically abuse!

An abused woman is not a puppet you can manipulate. You cannot tell her what to do, advise her to speak up and then continue your life with a clear conscience, as nothing has happened, leaving yourself with the feeling that you have done the good deed of the month.

It is not women who do not want to talk the ones to be blamed; nor women who do speak up and denounce their perpetrators. No woman should be blamed, as it is the fault of both the rotten system and dishonest people. It is YOUR fault, as well, for remaining silent, watching the incidences of misogyny and gender violence in front of your eyes and pretending that you do not hear the screams of abused women.

What do you think about reacting to that yelling and shouting coming from the neighboring house?

Have you ever considered doing something about the fact that your own brother mentally abuses his girlfriend?

You have seen your best friend beating up a girl… did you do something about it OR you chose not to, being afraid of your rejection by a group of abusers?

What about you, mum, that you ask from women not to be afraid to speak up on these issues? Have you ever thought about educating your son not to harass women, instead of terrifying your daughter not to wear a mini skirt?

The way women get dressed or the fact that they get drunk, is not an invitation to sexual abuse. The fact that women deny sexual intercourse is not a reason for murder. An argument between two partners is not a reason for the man to violently beat the woman. The fact that your husband is jealous is not a reason for him to psychologically abuse you or to physically hurt you. Nothing of all these is acceptable, under no circumstances!

It is not normal when a woman is not able to walk alone at night without feeling afraid. It is not normal to be scared to death that she might die if she starts arguing with her partner.

So, instead of giving to women instructions on how to survive in our trashy society, as if it’s their responsibility to avoid this vile, narcissist perpetrator and psychopath who will abuse them, why don’t you try to teach men that abusing women is illegal?

And, finally, I have something to say to you, perpetrator. You should be afraid. Beyond the game of responsibilities and useless advising, all women can raise a voice, even if you do not want to listen to them, even when women need their time to speak up. Even if you try to make women insecure and vulnerable, one day, one of them will find the courage to look you in the eyes and point you out, addressing you by your own name.

During the last 12 months 12 women were murdered in Greece.

Here are the names and here are the dates. Choose the share of responsibility that belongs to you…

Eleni Topaloudi, 21 years old, Rhodes, November 28, 2018 Aggeliki Petrou, 28 years old, Alepou, Corfu, January 1, 2019 E.M., 51 years old, Agnandero, Karditsa, January 27, 2019 Katherine M., 32 years old, Sitia, Crete, March 4, 2019 Maria Tsafourou, 74 years old, Latifi, Amaliada, March 15, 2019 Woman 50 years old, Elliniko, March 21, 2019 Woman 87 years old, Maroussi, April 3, 2019 Woman 55 years old, Ios, April 16, 2019 Woman 49 years old, Chania, May 21, 2019 Erato, 24 years old, Hrisomallousa Mitilini, May 23, 2019 Souzan Eaton, 60 years old, Chania, July 2, 2019 Adamantia Antipa, 33 years old, Heraklion, December 22, 2019

