Mom Gives Birth To A Baby Girl While In A Coma After A Brain Bleed

A new mom has been left in a coma by a brain bleed, and doctors were forced to deliver her newborn baby via emergency C-section while she was unconscious.

Caitlin Stubbs is a 25-year-old woman from Queensland, Australia, and her world turned upside down when she woke up one morning and had an unbearable headache. Jonathan Welsh, her fiance, told 9Honey that Caitlin said that the headache was up and down the back of her neck, and she started vomiting, so he called the ambulance.

As it turns out, her headache was actually a symptom of a brain hemorrhage (or brain bleed) caused by a tangle of arteries and veins, or an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). The news outlet reports that Caitlin learned that she had the condition just one year ago, before she got pregnant, and she had been given a treatment plan for the condition. However, when she learned that she was pregnant, she was unable to continue on the medication for her AVM.

According to the American Stroke Association, AVM causes the arteries and veins in the brain to be weakened, which makes them more susceptible to bursting and bleeding. The ASA reports that people with AVM have 10-15% chance of death per recurrence, and a 20-30% chance of permanent brain damage.

At the time of Caitlin’s second brain bleed, she was 32 weeks pregnant, and she had already fallen into a coma by the time she reached the hospital. So, the doctors were forced to deliver the baby via an emergency C-section. Her baby Quinn had to spend the first three weeks of her life in the NICU, but she turned out just fine.

Caitlin had to fight numerous infections in her brain and ongoing bleeds since then, according to her GoFundMe page, and her aunt wrote that Caitlin needed help to breathe. Thankfully, she has been making slow but significant progress, and she has since woken up from her come. Her memory has suffered as a result of the incident, though, and she hardly remembers that she has a daughter.

Caitlin has a long road to recovery, so her family has since set up a GoFundMe page because she will need extensive rehabilitation plus future surgeries. To add to that, her family her been documenting Caitlin’s recovery on a dedicated Facebook page.

