Supporting Trump Is A “Test” Of Who’s A True Christian, According To Televangelist Jim Bakker

Even though U.S. President Donald Trump has done many things that go against the Bible, he’s broken all the commandments, and he’s said many things that seem to be against Christian Beliefs, televangelist Jim Bakker says that Donald Trump is actually “a test of whether you are even saved”.

Bakker said in a video that was posted by Ring Wing Watch that “only saved people can love Trump”. He added that one has got to be really saved, and that you gotta be able to forgive, and you forgive when you’re saved.

Yes, you read that right: Televangelist Jim Bakker said that supporting Trump is actually a “test” of who is a true Christian.

Jim Bakker declares that supporting Trump “is a test [of] whether you are even saved.” pic.twitter.com/Lay3BNfihc — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 6, 2020

Even though Bakker caused laughter from the audience, he seemed to be very serious in this assertion.

In a time when even moderate Evangelical Christians are turning on Trump, many far-right Evangelical leaders and preachers have remained in their position in the Trump camp.

Jim Bakker is no stranger to financial scams himself, and he was convicted on eight counts of mail fraud back in 1989, 15 counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy after he was exposed for his fundraising scam. He served five years in prison, even though he was sentenced to eight, and, believe it or not, there are still people that listen to him!

Most people, though, saw the opportunity for mockery, and they certainly delivered!

