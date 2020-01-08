Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 13:36 Hits: 1

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Iran has launched ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq, including the Ain Assad airbase.

President Donald Trump ha since shared a tweet in which he wrote that “All is well”, and he added that he will deliver a speech later on Wednesday.

22 ballistic missiles were launched by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards at two U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Advertisement

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Tehran “concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” after the second wave of missiles, and Iran state TV said that at least 80 people had been killed in the attacks. Iraq and several members of the US military coalition have not reported any casualties yet.

Of course, Trump didn’t miss the opportunity to brag that the U.S. has the most powerful and well-equipped military in the world. It remains unclear, though, what the next move is, and Trump’s tweet has been controversial, to say the least.

Advertisement

Many people said that U.S. troops are getting bombed just because Trump acted recklessly in order to distract from his rampant criminality, and he tweets “All is well.” after the attacks.

Advertisement

The post Iran Fires 22 Missiles At U.S. Targets In Iraq, Trump Says “All Is Well” appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/iran-fires-22-missiles-at-u-s-targets-in-iraq-trump-says-all-is-well/