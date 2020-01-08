Articles

Tennis great polarises public on marriage equality

77-year-old will still be honoured at Melbourne Park

She will be recognised on the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar-year grand slam sweep but tennis legend Margaret Court will not be presenting the Australian Open trophy to the women’s champion.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley confirmed the decision on Wednesday but added Court, who has sparked controversy with her views on same-sex marriage and transgender people, will still be honoured at the major.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/jan/08/margaret-court-overlooked-for-australian-open-trophy-presentation