Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

Facebook

He said his victims had all consensually agreed to be part of his fetish where they "pretended" to sleep while he had sex with them. The Judge called his defense “ludicrous."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/britains-prolific-rapist-sexually-assaulted-nearly-200-unconscious-men-filmed/