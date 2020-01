Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

(File Images)

Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg all raked in serious dough ahead of Iowa, while Marianne Williamson laid off her entire staff. Still, Trump out-earned them all.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/financial-gap-widens-contenders-pretenders-election-race/