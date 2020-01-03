Methodist church announces plan to split into pro- and anti-gay branches

Articles

If approved, traditionalist branch would oppose gay marriage and gay clergy, and separate branch would allow both things

Leaders of the United Methodist Church – America’s second-largest Protestant denomination – have announced plans to split the church in two after years of division over same sex marriage.

The plan, if approved at the church’s worldwide conference in Minneapolis in May, would divide the denomination into two branches: a traditionalist branch that opposes gay marriage and the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender clergy, and a more tolerant branch that will allow same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

