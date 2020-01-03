The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Methodist church announces plan to split into pro- and anti-gay branches

Category: Sex Hits: 2

If approved, traditionalist branch would oppose gay marriage and gay clergy, and separate branch would allow both things

Leaders of the United Methodist Church – America’s second-largest Protestant denomination – have announced plans to split the church in two after years of division over same sex marriage.

The plan, if approved at the church’s worldwide conference in Minneapolis in May, would divide the denomination into two branches: a traditionalist branch that opposes gay marriage and the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender clergy, and a more tolerant branch that will allow same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jan/03/methodist-leaders-announce-plan-split-church-pro-anti-gay-branches

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version