Art School to explore ‘queer sensuality’ at London fashion week

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 11:26 Hits: 2

British designers Tom Barratt and Eden Loweth deconstruct gender dress codes and stereotypes

On Sunday night, at their biggest-ever show, the British designers behind Art School will be asking men’s London fashion week: “What does it mean to dress for your gender?”

Since they began in 2016, Tom Barratt and Eden Loweth have drawn inspiration from their non-binary identities. It has also given them a purpose.

Related: LFWM: Art School's afterparty – in pictures

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/jan/03/art-school-queer-sensuality-london-fashion-week