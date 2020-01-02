The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran announces same-sex relationship

Category: Sex Hits: 4

MP decides to go public after being approached by journalists

The Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has announced she is in a “really happy, loving, stable relationship” with a woman, saying she decided to go public after being approached by journalists.

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said she found attributing labels to people’s sexuality contrived, but that the term she most identified with was pansexual, meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/02/lib-dem-mp-layla-moran-announces-same-sex-relationship

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version