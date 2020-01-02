Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

MP decides to go public after being approached by journalists

The Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has announced she is in a “really happy, loving, stable relationship” with a woman, saying she decided to go public after being approached by journalists.

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said she found attributing labels to people’s sexuality contrived, but that the term she most identified with was pansexual, meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/02/lib-dem-mp-layla-moran-announces-same-sex-relationship