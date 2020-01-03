Cartoon Shows What To Do When You See Someone Getting Harassed

Articles

Mark Greene is an author that often writes about how men change their relationships to women and how masculinity affects them. He wants people to change for the better, and it comes as a refreshing change from many, many men on the internet. Mark recently posted about how he found himself in a situation to help a stranger being harassed, and his intervention came at the right time. He was able to help someone when it was desperately needed, and the only reason he knew what to do was because he remembered seeing this cartoon:

Greene shared the cartoon guide on Twitter, and he received more than 70k likes. The cartoon has been created and illustrated by Maeril, and translated in English by Middle Eastern Feminist.

The cartoon is named “What do do if you are witnessing Islamophobic harassment”, and it opens up with an angry man that appears to be verbally harassing a woman wearing a hijab.

Thanks to this advice the harasser wandered off when he started a conversation with the person being harassed. He wrote that it’s the most effective solution because it doesn’t confront the harasser, but instead confuses them and increases the complexity of continuing for them.

Many people thanked Greene for sharing Maeril’s guide again, and they added their own thoughts on how to confront a harasser in a similar scenario.

