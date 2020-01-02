Women's love affair with the vampire – archive, 2 January 1993

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 05:30 Hits: 1

2 January 1993 The vampire, continually being re-interpreted and renewed, can be incorporated into almost any sexual fantasy

Francis Ford Coppola has underlined the peculiar timeliness of the Dracula myth in the Aids era, but a newfound interest in vampirism was already well-established – especially among women. Why? “Well, quite a lot of women like horror, you know,” explains horror aficionado, Anne Billson, film critic and now author of Suckers, a vampire novel. “But,” she admits, “it is the romantic image of the vampire, as seen in the novels of Anne Rice, that is really responsible for lots of other women being attracted to the vampire.”

Related: Interview with a real-life vampire: why drinking blood isn't like in Hollywood

Related: Vampires: a force for good or evil?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/02/womens-love-affair-with-the-vampire-archive-1993