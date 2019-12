Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 20:00 Hits: 3

Randall Jenson, Kansas City Anti-Violence Project via AP

One alt-right site has concocted a fantasy where trans women are 58% more likely to be murderers than to be murdered.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2019/12/right-wing-thinks-trans-murderers-trans-murder-victims/