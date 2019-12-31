The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Monster High Dolls Turned Into Fierce Female Klingon Warriors By Artist

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Advertisement

“Cimmerian Dolls” is a female artist that transforms custom Monster High dolls into these absolutely amazing female Klingon warriors.
Once in a while, when she has created a Klingon warrior, she lists it for sale on the Etsy store. You can buy one (if available) here, and you can check some of her creations below!

Qapla’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post Monster High Dolls Turned Into Fierce Female Klingon Warriors By Artist appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/monster-high-dolls-turned-into-fierce-female-klingon-warriors-by-artist/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version