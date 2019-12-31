Monster High Dolls Turned Into Fierce Female Klingon Warriors By Artist

Articles

“Cimmerian Dolls” is a female artist that transforms custom Monster High dolls into these absolutely amazing female Klingon warriors.

Once in a while, when she has created a Klingon warrior, she lists it for sale on the Etsy store. You can buy one (if available) here, and you can check some of her creations below!

Qapla’

