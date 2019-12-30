Facebook removes false HIV-prevention ads after LGBTQ+ outcry

Articles

Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

The ads, which were on Facebook for months before the company acted, contained false claims about side effects of anti-HIV drugs

Facebook has quietly removed false and misleading ads about HIV-prevention medications after months of pressure from LGBTQ+ and health organizations.

Fifty organizations including Glaad and PrEP4All started a public campaign in December, arguing that the social media platform was putting “real people’s lives in imminent danger” by refusing to remove targeted ads containing medically incorrect claims about the side effects of HIV-prevention medications such as Truvada.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/dec/30/facebook-prep-hiv-ads-removal