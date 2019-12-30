'I must be dreaming!' The trans teen who came face-to-face with her Euphoria idol

Articles

When 13-year-old Noa Levine had a chance encounter in a restaurant in LA, it changed her life – and sent her viral

HBO’s dark teen drama Euphoria was one of the biggest TV hits of the year, fusing shocking tales of drug addiction and sexual abuse with unflinching realism about the Gen Z world it portrayed. Its central characters were brought to life by the former Disney star Zendaya and the transgender model, actor and activist Hunter Schafer, who drew acclaim for her first screen role. Of her beguiling character Jules, the 19-year-old has said that she was unlike anyone else she had ever seen on TV, and that “[she] spoke to me as a queer trans woman”.

Unsurprisingly, the character resonated with the trans community, too, among them Noa Levine, a 13-year-old from Los Angeles. Last month, a video of Levine crying during an emotional videocall with Schafer went viral. Here, she shares her story:

so zendaya facetimed hunter because the girl is trans and said hunter was an inspiration to her through euphoria and zendaya wanted to connect the 2 of them so she could tell hunter herself MY HEART pic.twitter.com/94WeUb49ha

