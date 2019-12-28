Students Confront Professor Found Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct In His Own Classroom

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 13:09 Hits: 4

Advertisement

Sahotra Sarkar is a professor of philosophy and integrative biology at the University of Texas, Austin, and he was confronted a few weeks ago by a group of student protestors that carried a large red banner into the classroom.

Sarkar was found guilty of violating the university’s misconduct policies and he was allowed to continue teaching even after he was suspended for a semester.

The protestors kept chanting until Sarkar had to exit the classroom, and, as reported by The Statesman, it remains unclear why was Sarkar permitted to continue teaching following his misconduct.

The students wanted to protect their identities by wearing sunglasses, and a video that was filmed by one of the protestors shows the group entering the classroom. One of the students tells Sahotra Sarkar that they stand alongside other enraged women who are disgusted by his actions towards students, and a separate video shows him making a phone call while attempting to leave the classroom. He was first blocked by the protestors, but he eventually made his way outside the classroom into the hallway.

The group chanted:

“When sexist pigs exploit their power, we fight back and make them cower.”

These student protesters chased a professor accused of sexual misconduct out of his classroom pic.twitter.com/LySFL6Lry4 Advertisement — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 25, 2019

Sarkar had been found guilty of violating the University’s sexual misconduct policies back in 2017 after students had lodged complaints claiming that he had invited them to swim with him at nude beaches, asked them to pose nude for photos, and even organized numerous school-related meetings at bars. He was suspended from teaching for a semester, but the suspension never took place.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the University of Texas has since stated that the school does not comment on the individual punishment of students as a policy, but the protestors could face disciplinary action in accordance with the university’s institutional rules. It’s clear, though, that the faculty members accused or guilty of sexual misconduct should be the ones facing punishment, and not the students protesting for their right to a safe learning environment.

The post Students Confront Professor Found Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct In His Own Classroom appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/students-confront-professor-found-guilty-of-sexual-misconduct-in-his-own-classroom/