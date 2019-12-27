Women Cause Sexual Assault By Dressing Immodestly, Bishop Blames The Victims

Articles

Bishop Donald Sanborn claimed in a recent blog post for In Veritate that women cause their own sexual assaults by tempting men with their “immodest dress”. The blog was his critique of the #MeToo movement, and he made it clear that he thinks victims are at least partially responsible for their own sexual assault.

He wrote that it is true that conduct “of some men is deplorable in this regard”, but he noted that it is also true that the conduct of some women is deplorable as well. He also went on to explain how women’s fashions have changed over the years, and he added that the trend began more than a hundred years ago, but it gained momentum in WWI. He noted that women covered their entire bodies with clothing before the war, but the hemlines came up after the war, and the necklines came down.

The bishop claimed that the immodest dress causes sexual assault, and he thinks that the real problem started in the 1960s.

“The 1960s produced a sexual revolution unheard of in the history of the world, which in turn caused a revolution in family life from which we are still reeling…

Up to about 1965, most women were married, not divorced, had five or six children, at times more, and were devoted to their homes. With the appearance of the birth control pill in the 1960s, the role and attitudes of women would change radically, and with these changes, family life would suffer immeasurably.” – he writes.

Sanborn coupled the women’s liberation movement and “immodest dress” as the reasons for sexual assault, and, according to him, rape would not be a problem if the women would simply stay home and make babies.

He also noted that most of the assaults reported in the #MeToo movement took place in the show business, and he believes it is an environment that is notable loose and never known for its observance of chastity and fidelity.

“Most of the “victim” ladies in these cases look like lascivious women, and probably did much to cause the assault.” – he added.

As you can see from his blog post, Sanborn is an ultra-conservative bishop, and he argues that women cause their own sexual assault by dressing immodestly and working outside of their homes.

