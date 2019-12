Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 20:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

41% of gay and lesbian teens have tried tobacco products. The rate is even higher for trans kids. That's dramatically higher than straight teens.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2019/12/congress-raising-smoking-age-21-will-slash-lgbtq-smoking-rates/