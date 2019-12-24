The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Star Wars: lesbian kiss cut from The Rise of Skywalker in Singapore

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Disney removes clip to avoid censor giving film higher age rating

A scene showing a lesbian kiss has been cut from the Singaporean version of the Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker.

The country’s media regulatory body said Disney removed the clip to avoid the film being given a higher age rating. It is PG13, which means parental guidance is advised for children under 13.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/dec/24/star-wars-lesbian-kiss-cut-rise-of-skywalker-singapore

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version