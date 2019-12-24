Star Wars: lesbian kiss cut from The Rise of Skywalker in Singapore

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Disney removes clip to avoid censor giving film higher age rating

A scene showing a lesbian kiss has been cut from the Singaporean version of the Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker.

The country’s media regulatory body said Disney removed the clip to avoid the film being given a higher age rating. It is PG13, which means parental guidance is advised for children under 13.

