Boy given court order for homophobic abuse of couple on bus

Judge directs 15-year-old to attend diversity sessions after making gestures at women

A 15-year-old boy who used homophobic gestures to abuse a same-sex couple on a bus has been ordered to attend diversity sessions.

Melania Geymonat and Christine Hannigan were subjected to homophobic slurs and gestures by a group of teenagers while on a date shortly after 2.15am on 30 May.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/dec/23/court-order-teenager-homophobic-gestures-bus-couple

