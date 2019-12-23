Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 23 December 2019

Yew Fook Sam faced deportation after accusation he was pretending to be gay

A man accused of pretending to be gay to avoid deportation to his native Malaysia, where homosexual acts are illegal, has been granted asylum after the Home Office accepted that people could be gay and single.

The result is being celebrated as a victory against outdated stereotypes about gay people.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/dec/23/home-office-gives-man-asylum-after-accepting-people-can-be-gay-and-single