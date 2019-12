Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 18:00 Hits: 2

Screenshot via YouTube

He previously compared being gay to being a vampire or a pedophile, and cornered a student over a film screening. That somehow earned him a 'prestigious' award for 'defending children’s wellbeing'.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2019/12/anti-lgbt-school-official-awarded-hate-group-pro-life-pro-family/