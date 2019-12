Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 22:30 Hits: 2

While proposing additional cuts to funds that benefit LGBT people, Trump continues to spend the government's bucks to 'rest' in his private resort.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2019/12/government-shelled-118-million-two-dozen-trumps-mar-lago-trips/