Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 14:18 Hits: 3

American Airlines has started offering non-binary gender options for fliers during the booking process, according to a report. The airline will now allow customers to book a flight over the phone and choose “U” (undisclosed) or “X” (unspecified) for their gender, USA Today reported. “We recently completed a system update to offer non-binary gender selections,”...

Read more https://nypost.com/2019/12/22/american-airlines-now-offers-non-binary-gender-options-for-booking/