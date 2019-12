Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:00 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

The "former activist in the homosexual lifestyle" went off on a transgender kid, citing an anti-LGBTQ organization.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2019/12/ex-lesbian-berated-trans-boy-school-board-meeting-calling-confused-girl/