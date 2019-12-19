Rev Richard Coles says he has received abuse since death of partner

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Broadcaster says small number of Christians have messaged to say Rev David Coles ‘is in hell’

The broadcaster and priest Rev Richard Coles has revealed he has been subjected to abuse since the death of his partner.

The former Communards musician and Strictly Come Dancing contestant said he had received messages from a minority of people, including one who said his partner was “in hell” and that he “will follow”.

